More than 20 days have passed since the last case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (File photo)

Salmon Arm retirement facility reopens social areas after COVID-19

More than 20 days have passed since last confirmed case at Lakeside Manor

Life has returned to something approximating normal at a Salmon Arm retirement living complex after several confirmed cases of COVID-19 forced residents into self-isolation.

The virus began to get a foothold at Lakeside Manor in early December, 2020. Between Dec. 4 and 24, at least five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the facility, as well as one related death.

More than 20 days have passed since the last of the confirmed cases were made known to Lakeside Manor staff and on Thursday, Jan. 14, the facility’s president, Melanie Reinhardt, expressed cautious optimism that things were in the clear. She said several social areas of the facility, including its breakfast and dining rooms, have reopened, as has its gym, craft room and workshop. Reopening of the onsite theatre, however, is on hold for the time being.

And, with the recent sunshine, residents have been getting outside again.

Visitors are asked to book appointments and are screened, said Reinhardt. Staff also continue to be screened as per safety protocols in place.

Reinhardt explained that because Lakeside Manor is an independent living complex, where residents have their own units, it doesn’t fall under the same restrictions as facilities where health services are provided. For the same reason, residents were not required to report whether or not they had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“I don’t want to focus on the numbers. Everybody needs to maintain vigilance,” said Reinhardt. “Because we don’t provide health-care services, it’s important to remember they’re not required to report to me when it’s their home environment. Just like if I live in an apartment, I don’t have to tell my neighbours if I have the virus.”

Read more: Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

Read more: Five cases of COVID-19 now confirmed at Salmon Arm independent living complex

Salmon Arm

