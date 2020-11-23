Salmon Arm RCMP use spike belts on Highway 1 to nab Calgary suspects

Arrests occur after Revelstoke RCMP clock allegedly stolen vehicle going faster than 160 km/h

Salmon Arm RCMP nabbed two Calgary suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Highway 1 on Nov. 22, 2020. (File photo)

Two Calgary residents in an allegedly stolen vehicle were arrested by Salmon Arm police following the use of spike belts on Highway 1.

At 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, Salmon Arm police were notified that a driver in a Nissan Frontier had fled Revelstoke RCMP at speeds exceeding 160 kilometres per hour. The vehicle, reported stolen from Alberta, was travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers in Sicamous determined the Nissan was making its along Highway 1 towards Salmon Arm where officers deployed two spike belts at different locations. West said the first belt disabled the truck by safely deflating its front tires.

The disabled truck then came to a stop in the Canoe area before its occupants fled on foot.

“After two separate, short foot pursuits, two suspects from the Calgary area were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle,” said West in a news release. “Both suspects had lengthy criminal records for property crime offences.”

West added the arrests and recovery of the vehicle were facilitated through good communication among the three detachments along Highway 1 corridor.

Read more: Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

Read more: Fire at Canoe Forest Products plywood plant quickly extinguished

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP