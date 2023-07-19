Salmon Arm RCMP seek man wanted for breach of probation

Police ask for public’s assistance

  • Jul. 19, 2023 9:30 a.m.
  • News
Salmon Arm RCMP issued a media release on July 18, 2023, stating police are looking for Caleb Gerbrandt, who was wanted for breach of probation. (RCMP photo)

Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for breaching his probation order.

The man is Caleb Gerbrandt. He is described as six-feet tall (183 centimetres) and weighing 185 lbs (84 kilograms), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Salmon Arm RCMP have asked that anyone with information regarding Gerbrandt’s whereabouts to contact the city detachment at 250-832-6044.

Read more: Wanted Salmon Arm man missing with two daughters arrested in Ontario

Read more: RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

