Salmon Arm RCMP seek man wanted for breach of probation
Police ask for public’s assistance
Salmon Arm RCMP issued a media release on July 18, 2023, stating police are looking for Caleb Gerbrandt, who was wanted for breach of probation. (RCMP photo)
Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for breaching his probation order.
The man is Caleb Gerbrandt. He is described as six-feet tall (183 centimetres) and weighing 185 lbs (84 kilograms), with brown hair and brown eyes.
Salmon Arm RCMP have asked that anyone with information regarding Gerbrandt’s whereabouts to contact the city detachment at 250-832-6044.
