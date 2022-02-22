Salmon Arm RCMP say officer injured by suspect attempting to evade arrest

Use of spike belt leads to arrest of man already wanted on outstanding warrants

Salmon Arm RCMP say a spike belt was used on Feb. 21 to stop a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted by police for outstanding warrants. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP say a man wanted by police was taken into custody after attempts to evade arrest eventually came to an end with the use of a spike belt.

On Feb. 21, an RCMP officer spotted a vehicle on 3rd Street SW whose driver was known to have a number of outstanding warrants.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the officer used their police car in an attempt to prevent the suspect from driving away.

“The suspect driver then backed into a fence after bumping the police car out of his way and struck the officer with the vehicle as he fled the parking lot,” said West in a Feb. 21 media release.

West said the officer suffered minor injuries and resumed duties after being assessed at hospital.

The vehicle was located by police a short time later near Christison Road and 50th Street SW. West said it accelerated through a check point and a spike belt was deployed, deflating all four of the vehicle’s tires.

“The suspect driver then continued to drive dangerously as he attempted to evade police on four disintegrating tires and eventually crashed into a ditch near Silver Creek, where he resisted arrest but was taken into custody,” said West.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled for a Feb. 22 court appearance in Salmon Arm.

West said he is facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight from police. The man also faces arrest warrants involving various provincial Motor Vehicle Act and criminal allegations including driving while prohibited, resisting arrested and another charge of flight from police stemming from interactions with police between 2020 and 2021.

Read more:Salmon Arm council OKs development variance permit for Peavey Mart garden area

Read more: Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Salmon Arm arrest

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon Arm