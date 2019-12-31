Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, semi-automatic handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

A man who attempted to flee from police was arrested in Salmon Arm Christmas Eve after allegedly stealing a truck and a semi-automatic handgun.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of Salmon Arm RCMP states that about 4 p.m. Dec. 25, police received a report of a man in a Ford F350 pickup truck which had become stuck on a resident’s property.

“When police arrived the suspect male tried to power out of the deep snow and the vehicle became immobilized,” states a news release. “He then tried to flee the area and threw items in the snow.”

Read more: Vehicle thefts prompt pleas from Salmon Arm RCMP

Read more: Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Police arrested the man after determining the truck had been stolen from a worksite in Alberta.

A police dog from Vernon was called in to help locate the items the suspect threw, West reports. The dog was successful, locating a semi-automatic handgun that investigators later determined was stolen in 2016 from Evansburg, Alta.

The suspect has an extensive criminal record and was held in custody, states the news release.

The man now faces charges of possession of a stolen truck and a stolen gun. West reports additional charges are related to four previous convictions for drug offences which included prohibitions from driving and possession of guns.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Just Posted

Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

Former Kelowna cop accused of threatening domestic violence victim with sexual assault

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Heavy snow expected throughout New Year’s Eve

Roads in town are mostly clear, but some areas are full of puddles and mud

Team Canada powers way to 7-2 win over Czech Republic

Canadians to face Slovakia in quarter-finals of world junior hockey championships

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland would like to meet an experienced cat lady

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Tree down on highway in North Okanagan

Single lane alternating traffic near Enderby

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic in North Okanagan

Northbound traffic was at a standstill, now moving

Most Read