Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen trailer, motorcycle before owner knows they’re missing

A Blind Bay resident didn’t know they were missing a trailer and motorcycle until the stolen items had been recovered by police.

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a number of calls regarding break and enters over the past week, said Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Monday, Nov. 22 media release. Among them was a break and enter at a garage in the 800 Block of Salmon River Road. West said a wood stove and other property were stolen.

Police also responded to a report of an attempted theft of steel shipping containers from a property on 4oth Street SE. West said suspects fled when an alarm sounded.

RCMP are also investigating the theft of a blue, two-horse trailer stolen from 15th Avenue SW. The trailer had plate WLD03N attached to it.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, a stolen Red Jeep Liberty SUV was located in the Sandy Point Road area. With the Jeep, said West, was an enclosed cargo trailer containing a KTM motorcycle. The two vehicles and the trailer were recovered by police.

“The owner of the trailer, which was stolen using the stolen Jeep, did not even know his trailer had been stolen before the police called him,” said West, adding the Blind Bay resident appreciated “the quick action by police” that led to the recovery his property.

On Nov. 22, liquor was reported stolen in a break-in at a business near 30th Street NE. West said a closed-circuit camera captured a suspect fleeing by foot on 30th. West said police are examining evidence found at the scene in hopes of identifying the person.

