Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sergeant Scott West. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP explain the issues surrounding making an arrest during COVID-19

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Salmon Arm RCMP much the same as other citizens, with a few notable exceptions.

One ongoing threat to police are those people who try to injure or spit on officers when they’re being arrested.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said it hasn’t happened recently, but “as a matter of routine, that happens.”

He said COVID-19 certainly heightens the risk factor should it take place.

West points out that such an act can result in charges, namely assaulting a police officer or, if it’s done to someone else, assault or, potentially, assault causing bodily harm.

He said police have increased their awareness and are equipped with personal protective equipment such as masks during the COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s left up to individual officers to assess risk and decide whether they’re going to wear a mask when responding to a call.

However, “if we’re arresting somebody, there is no six foot (distancing). We have to do our jobs. When you’re arresting somebody, you’re arresting somebody.”

Read more: Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

Read more: COVID-19 – B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

West said no one has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the detachment but up to four officers were away from duty.

“In the end they didn’t exhibit signs of COVID, they probably had just the run-of-the-mill flu or cold that was ongoing at the time. Their symptoms were gone long before the 14 days were up – we stay off work longer than that to ensure nobody is going to end up with anything or transmit anything,” he said.

He notes that if an officer or staff member shows any kind of symptoms, the detachment would immediately call 811, get advice and, if necessary, the person in question would be placed off-duty for 14 days and would self-isolate.

Office staff are working rotating shifts, he said, so everyone on the administrative side isn’t working at the same time.

Read more: Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19s impact on violence in the family

Read more: COVID-19 world update – Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators, massive police presence in France

He said the detachment is disinfecting police cars, gear and the office as needed. No one wants to bring home a virus to their families, a particular concern.

Another factor that’s new, West said, is online conferencing. Because Zoom and other social platforms are not security cleared, he generally can’t use them to discuss police work and files.

“It’s a veritable minefield for me, what you can or can’t say… A whole new dynamic in the world of policing.”

As for crimes, he said police have seen property crime trending upwards slightly. He offers words of advice.

“We have noticed theft from vehicles. So a message to people, if you have a business or a place that is not being occupied, get someone to check it on a regular basis and ensure you’re not being victimized in some way, shape or form. That’s sounds business-slash-property security advice.”


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

(

CoronavirusRCMPSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau
Next story
Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul head scout

McFaul has spent the last 29 seasons as a scout with the Rockets

Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Two other communities were recognized, with Kamloops taking second place followed by Victoria in third

Westbank First Nation extends property tax deadline

The deadline extension provides relief for residents and business owners

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Salmon Arm RCMP explain the issues surrounding making an arrest during COVID-19

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

President Don Kendall said it’s a sad time for him, board, volunteers, community

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Seahawks select Texas Tech LB Brooks with No. 27 choice

Salmon Arm RCMP express appreciation for community in wake of Nova Scotia shooting

Across Canada, citizens are asked to wear red, share online support on Friday, April 24

Most Read