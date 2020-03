Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in police custody following his arrest in downtown Salmon Arm.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the arrest occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 1. The warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

West said the man was held in custody for transportation by federal corrections officers back to an institution.

RCMP