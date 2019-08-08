Salmon Arm named best community in B.C.

Maclean’s magazine ranks city as sixth best place to live in Canada

A recent Maclean’s report confirms what many Salmon Arm locals already know: that they live in the best community in B.C.

On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8, as the city’s residents were making their way to work, taking their children to meet up with friends at a playground, or maybe getting an early start on a hike on one of the local trails, Maclean’s released its Best communities in Canada feature, ranking and comparing communities across individual provinces and the country. In the rankings, Salmon Arm has the honour of being the best community in B.C., the sixth best community in Canada and the only B.C. community in the top 10 of the 415 communities ranked nationwide.

All of this made for a good Thursday morning for Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison.

“For our city to be the number-one most desirable city to live in and the best community in British Columbia and Canada is pretty amazing,” said Harrison. “We know how lucky we are to live here but when you see it in comparison to other places it really does confirm it.”

According to Maclean’s independently conducted analysis, one of the measures in which Salmon Arm particularly shines is affordability; the city ranks number one in the country. This measure takes into account the average home being less than $500,000 ($428,517), as well as data used to arrive at the city’s other rankings in categories of wealth and economy, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture. The city also ranks high for taxes (property tax as percentage of average income: 1.7 per cent), wealth and economy and demographics.

Read more: Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Read more: Okanagan city’s titles a contradiction: mayor

Read more: Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Regarding demographics, Salmon Arm ranks 51 in Canada (23 in B.C.) for best community for retirement, while for families, the city ranks 59 in Canada and number two in B.C. This reflects what Harrison has seen over the past three or four years – more younger families choosing to put down roots in Salmon Arm.

“It’s been a turn in real estate where over 50 per cent of real estate transactions in our area have not been to retirement people, they’ve been to people of a younger generation…,” said Harrison. “Although it’s really still very attractive to retirees, and they’re a very important piece of what happens here, the turn to families and the younger generations is exactly where we’re trying to direct our energies. It’s reinforcing the fact that what families are looking for is… a quality of life, they are looking for outdoor experience, they are looking for amenities that fit the values that they have, that their children have.”

Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) economic development manager Lana Fitt is thrilled with, but not surprised by, the city’s rankings. Not just because Maclean’s gave the city advance notice of the results, but also because the rankings confirm what the city found during the recent community planning process from which the city’s new brand, Small City, Big Ideas, was born.

“I think this is a great part of the story we’ve been trying to tell for Salmon Arm and this just gives it some great exposure,” said Fitt.

SAEDS and the city plan to capitalize on Salmon Arm’s best community status with an ad in Maclean’s magazine, as well as a push on social and digital media.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says
Next story
Car crashes into FortisBC pole in Kelowna

Just Posted

Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Car crashes into FortisBC pole in Kelowna

Initial reports say a driver could be ‘pinned’ in a vehicle

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board announces new CEO

This will help OMREB in ‘becoming a stronger, more effective organization,’ said OMREB president

Funds pour in for Vancouver Island man who fell ill on Okanagan vacation

More than $40,000 raised on GoFundMe campaign for coach Clint

Kelowna restaurant nominated for Best New Restaurant Award by Air Canada

CedarCreek Winery’s Home Block restaurant was one of 35 nominess from across the country

100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

If conditions are favourable, firefighters are planning more small-scale hand ignitions

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Alternate parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail

Westkal Road lot undergoes upgrades; officials hope signs leading from Kalamalka Road lot will help

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

Summerland orchardist finds joy in the fruits of his labours

Lutz family has been part of Summerland’s agricultural tradition

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Most Read