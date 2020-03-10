Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Friends, family and colleagues of Mayor Alan Harrison experienced quite a scare Monday.

While playing Oldtimers Hockey Monday morning, March 9, Harrison suffered a minor stroke.

Responding to public concern, Harrison issued a statement from his hospital bed to deputy mayor Debbie Cannon to pass along to the media.

“Thanks to immediate care provided by Shaw Centre staff, my teammates, followed by professional and quick response by our hospital, I am on the road to recovery.

“While tests are continuing, doctors do not expect any long-term effect.”

Cannon, whose time as deputy mayor goes to the end of March, said council received the news just before Monday’s council meeting, putting a different light on the meeting.

“We were all shook by it… I can honestly say we all had turning stomachs and goose bumps.”

It didn’t take long for the news to rumble through the community, she added.

Council members have been waiting on the edge of their seats as they’ve received updates, Cannon said, with this latest news being really promising.

