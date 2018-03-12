Salmon Arm man turns himself in to Calgary police

Levi Eden is wanted on a Canada-Wide warrant. (Facebook photo) Levi Eden turned himself in to Calgary police after a Canada-Wide warrant was issued for his arrest. (Facebook photo)

Edmonton police said the Salmon Arm man who was wanted by police on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged involvement in a violent assault, turned himself into police in Calgary.

An Edmonton Police media release says 26-year-old Levi Eden turned himself in to Calgary police shortly after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to an Edmonton home invasion on Jan. 29.

Levi Eden, whose Facebook page says he lives in Salmon Arm and attended Salmon Arm Secondary, allegedly broke into a home in southeast Edmonton at about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 29. Police say an assault on a 50-year-old man assault occurred throughout the residence before Eden is alleged to have produced a knife and further attacked the complainant.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

Eden was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He will appear in court at a later date.

