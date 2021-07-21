Salmon Arm man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A September 2021 court date is set for a Salmon Arm man charged with possessing child and distributing child pornography. (File photo)

A Salmon Arm man facing child pornography charges is scheduled to appear in court this September.

On June 17, 2021, 23-year-old Brecken Peters was charged with one count of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.

In July 21 media release, Cpl. Sharen Leung with the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE), said the charges, which involved “multiple reports of online child sexual exploitation,” followed a two-year investigation that led to Peters’ arrest.

Leung said in May 2019, the BC ICE received information and identified a possible suspect in Salmon Arm. The BC ICE, partnership with Salmon Arm RCMP, launched an investigation which, due to the complexity of the case involving multiple reports and analysis of digital evidence, culminated in June 2021.

According to Leung, Peters was arrested without incident on June 25, and has since been released from custody with conditions.

He is expected to appear in Salmon Arm Provincial court on September 14, 2021.

Leung said anyone with information regarding this or any other case involving online child sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact local police to report their concerns.

