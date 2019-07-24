Salmon Arm has most provincially approved pot shops in Interior

City accounts for 8.9 per cent of retail cannabis stores provincewide

According to a list of provincially approved cannabis stores from the Province of B.C., Salmon Arm is the interior’s leader in cannabis retail outlets. (Google)

Salmon Arm has the highest concentration of provincially approved cannabis outlets in the Interior with possibly more to come.

According to a list of licensed cannabis retail locations created by the Government of British Columbia, as of Tuesday, July 23, there were 45 approved stores across the province. The list is broken down into four areas: Vancouver Island/Powell River/Gulf Islands, Greater Vancouver/Sunshine Coast, Surrey/Fraser Valley, and Interior and the North.

While the highest concentration of stores in the province is safely within Vancouver, the Interior’s leader in pot shops is Salmon Arm, with Castlegar not far behind.

Provincially licensed cannabis stores in Salmon Arm include Green Canoe Cannabis, The Greenery Cannabis Boutique, Downtown Cannabis and Salmon Arm Cannabis. Salmon Arm is also home to Eden, a cannabis company which although not provincially approved, has received approval from the city.

Read more: Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Read more: Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

In addition, the City of Salmon Arm has given its support to a B.C. government cannabis store set to go in a yet-to-be built building at the SmartCentres site.

Salmon Arm accounts for 15 per cent of the Interior’s 26 provincially licensed shops, so Salmon Arm’s shops makes up 8.9 per cent of shops provincewide.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.