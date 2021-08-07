The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds were open for evacuees with hobby farm animals on August 7, 2021. (CSRD image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds were open for evacuees with hobby farm animals on August 7, 2021. (CSRD image)

Salmon Arm Fairgrounds open for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees with hobby farm animals

Only owners and animals from evacuation order areas will be accepted at this time

The Salmon Arm Fairgrounds is providing dry camping accommodations for evacuated owners of hobby farm animals.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the grounds were open for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees and their animals on Saturday (Aug. 7) at around 11:00 a.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 481 5 Ave. SW in Salmon Arm.

Horses, goats, sheep, llamas and alpacas are accepted. Hobby cattle are accepted as well, though there is limited space for them. Poultry and domestic pets can be accommodated if they are in cages or kennels.

The CSRD would like those coming to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds to follow this three-step process:

  • Step 1: Take your animals to the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds and phone the emergency support services reception centre at 250-833-3360.
  • Step 2: The person on the phone will register you and provide you with the required approvals.
  • Step 3: A volunteer will give you directions to get set up on-site.

The CSRD added only owners and animals from evacuation order areas will be accepted at this time. Animal owners are asked to stay on-site with their animals and bring as many of their own supplies as possible.

The fairgrounds will be exclusively for people with animals to stay at; the CSRD has other accommodations available for those without.

Donations of animal feed and bedding will be gratefully accepted, and those looking to help out are asked to call Phil Wright at 250-803-2718.

Washrooms are available at the fairgrounds, but there are no hook-ups.

Commercial farm operators need to make separate arrangements by calling 250-833-3395.

