Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

Salmon Arm council will soon be hearing about plans to log a portion of Mount Ida.
On Monday, May 3, a representative of BC Timber Sales (BCTS) is scheduled to speak to the city’s 8 a.m. development and planning services committee meeting about its logging plans.
The letter accompanying the agenda item is from the Okanagan Columbia Timber Sales Office. It is regarding proposed BCTS cut blocks and roads within the Okanagan Columbia Business Area.
Received by the city on March 17, the letter states that as an identified stakeholder organization in BC Timber Sales operating areas, the city is invited to provide comments on the development that “may overlap your areas of interest.”
It states BCTS plans to prepare and develop one new cut block totalling 38.90 hectares and associated roads.
The city must respond before May 12.
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
