Marlene Alain (left), Wendy Mohr and Janet Enoch rally on the steps of Vernon Law Courts in support of missing and murdered indigenous women Thursday. Meanwhile, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen appeared via video in the courthouse to set upcoming appearance dates. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

A Silver Creek man accused of attacking sex workers has a trial date set in this year’s calendar.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video Thursday for a mere two-minutes to set dates for his forthcoming appearances, which have been separated into three different matters.

Sagmoen is slated to appear in court Oct. 22-23 for one matter, followed by an additional appearance Dec. 10 for another. A trial for one of the matters is slated for Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

“So I remain in custody until then?” Sagmoen asked as Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz listed the dates.

Krenz affirmed that Sagmoen is to remain in custody.

Related: Sagmoen remains in custody

Sagmoen faces eight counts; disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

Related: Man in custory linked to Silver Creek property

Lisa Helps, Sagmoen’s lawyer, entered not guilty pleas on all charges in February.

As with many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, ralliers took to the steps of the Vernon Law Courts with signs in hand to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women in the North Okanagan.

“We still have missing women in our area,” said rally organizer Wendy Mohr, adding that Thursday was International Women’s Day. “We are here to keep their names remembered so that they will not be forgotten.”

Missing women in the area include Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

However, due to poor weather, Mohr said, few were in attendance at the rally. Janet Enoch stood next to Mohr with a pink sign that read, “No More Stolen Sisters.”

“We’re here for the women who can’t be here,” Enoch said.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period
Next story
Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

Just Posted

Dragon’s Den auditions held in Kelowna

Entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas Thursday at Okanagan College

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

A stolen flatbed truck is missing and a break and enter suspect is on the loose

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Most Read