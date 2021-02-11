Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Sagmoen to return to Vernon courts today

Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting peace officer in October incident in Spallumcheen

Exactly one year after he was found guilty for assaulting a sex worker with an ATV, Curtis Sagmoen is returning to Vernon courts Feb. 11 to enter a plea against a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

Sagmoen, 40, was charged with assaulting a police officer, Cpl. Kovacs, in an Oct. 29, 2020, incident in Spallumcheen but no further details were provided.

The charge came before Vernon courts Jan. 7, 2021, but Sagmoen was not present for it.

But a group of protesters were.

As with most all of Sagmoen’s past court appearances in Vernon, protesters were present outside the courthouse, calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan.

A protest is once again scheduled for today’s arraignment hearing which is slated to start at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The rally to support Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is to start at 9 a.m Thursday and supporters are urged to bring drums, signs and follow COVID-19 protocols.

The night of the alleged assault, citizens reported on social media that several police vehicles could be seen in Silver Creek on Salmon River Road, on and around the Sagmoen farm Oct. 29.

Sagmoen’s parents own the farm and he had been staying there.

RCMP responded to questions about the police presence via email the next day, saying a search warrant was executed in the 2000-block of Salmon River Road on Oct. 29.

“One person was arrested by police and has since been released.”

No further information was issued by police regarding their presence at the farm.

Police issued a warning Oct. 21 urging anyone involved in the sex trade to not respond to requests for services in the Salmon River Road area. A photo of Sagmoen was released along with the warning “in the interest of safety,” RCMP said.

Sagmoen is under a probation order that states he must not have contact with any sex trade worker, escort or person offering paid dating or companion services. He has been convicted of assaulting and threatening sex trade workers on or near the Salmon River Road property.

Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search in the fall of 2017 and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

— with Black Press files

READ MORE: Rally brings crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer

