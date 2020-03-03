Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Morning Star photo)

Sagmoen sentencing date set in Vernon

A North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting sex trade worker to be sentenced in April

A North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker three years ago will be sentenced next month.

Curtis Sagmoen, accused of running an escort over with an ATV in August 2017, was scheduled to appear in court Monday, March 2, but he was a no show.

The court heard Tuesday, March 3, defence lawyer Lisa Helps had mixed up the time of the hearing.

“I apologize for the error on that,” she said via telephone conference in the Vernon court room.

Sagmoen is currently not in custody as he awaits his sentencing.

READ MORE: Escort recounts frightening story in Vernon Sagmoen trial

The 39 year old was found guilty of assault and causing bodily harm on Feb. 11, and only two months prior, he was found guilty of threatening a different sex trade worker with a fire arm on his Salmon River Road property in August 2017.

He was released on time served and is serving 36 months of probation with strict conditions that ban him from soliciting sex trade workers and visiting websites that advertise those types of services.

Sagmoen had already served two years and two months in prison as he awaited his trial for the case involving threatening a woman with a shotgun.

In an unrelated case, stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen served 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in February 2019 after pleading guilty to assault.

In the fall of 2017, Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were uncovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with her death, but demonstrators have been present at nearly all of Sagmoen’s court dates demanding justice in her honour.

Sagmoen is to appear in court on April 17 at the Vernon courthouse for sentencing.

READ MORE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

READ MORE: Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

BC Supreme Court

