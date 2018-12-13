UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

UPDATED: 10:19 a.m.

Curtis Sagmoen has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of mischief causing damage to property. Judge De Wall granted an absolute discharge on the file.

UPDATED: 9:49 a.m.:

A resolution has been found before the mischief trial for Curtis Sagmoen could begin. Crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn asked for the file to be stood down momentarily for discussions with defence to continue. Court will reconvene shortly.

It is expected that defence and the Crown will present their agreed statement of facts and seek sentencing today.

ORIGINAL

Almost 10 months after the charge was laid, and nearly 17 months after the offence was alleged to have occurred, the mischief trial for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen begins.

Sagmoen, facing one count of mischief $5,000 or under, will be in Vernon Law Courts today at 9:30 a.m.

The trial comes three days after Sagmoen was committed to stand trial on one count of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm after the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry Monday, Dec. 10. On that file, Sagmoen will appear next Jan. 7, 2019 to fix a date.

Related: Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Related: Sagmoen to stand trial

A third Vernon matter will also see Sagmoen stand trial on counts of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance. That file will is set for a fix date appearance Jan. 7.

Related: Sagmoen denied bail

Sagmoen is also remanded in custody on separate assault charges currently before the Port Coquitlam courts. A five-day trial on those charges begins Feb. 4.

None of the charges against Sagmoen in any of the files have been proven in court.

Jody Leon said a rally will take place on the Vernon Law Courts steps today as the trial is underway. The rally, which is in support of missing and murdered women, has occurred for each of Sagmoen’s Vernon appearances.

Leon said they rally in support of missing local women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted between Creston and Cranbrook

Just Posted

New fieldhouse slated for Kelowna’s Rutland Recreation Park

New 9,000-square-foot, two-storey building would replace smaller, aging change rooms

Central Okanagan trustees approve salary hike

Increase to off-set loss of tax-free income benefit

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

New Lake Country middle school named after inspirational teacher

Central Okanagan school board settles on H.S. Grenda Middle School

B.C. Tree Fruits searching for new CEO and CFO

Top job postings at growers’ cooperative listed quietly at the end of November

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted between Creston and Cranbrook

The suspect forced the woman into her vehicle before driving along Highway 3

Activists protest at Shuswap pig abattoir

Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP

Giving the gift of nature

Please don’t be mad, but I bought you a moose

‘I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun’

Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store

‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief

Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.

As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer

Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.

Senate delays start of sittings in new home, delaying start of broadcasts

The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.

UK leader seeks EU lifeline after surviving confidence vote

EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.

Most Read