Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

Pre-trial conference allotted an extra week to trial proper

Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening a sex worker at gun point near Falkland in August 2017, is scheduled to appear in BC Supreme Court in Vernon the week of Dec. 2.

Additional court time was allotted to the trial to deal with the high-profile case in a pre-trail conference on Oct. 15.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin Dec. 9 and last two weeks. One extra week was added to the trial.

Sagmoen has been charged with uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance. Sagmoen pleaded not guilty on all five counts on Sept. 9.

The start time is not listed on the Vernon Court House docket. Sagmoen is now expected to appear on Thursday or Friday this week.

