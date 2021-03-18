Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen's latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Sagmoen cop assault charge plea delayed once more

High-profile North Okanagan man was slated to enter a plea March 18

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will enter a plea to an assault charge involving a police officer March 25, 2021, after his case has been delayed one more week.

The Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parents’ Salmon River Road property.

Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

A similar warning was issued in Oct. 13, 2017, to the general public and individuals in the sex industry to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road north of Vernon.

This warning stemmed from an incident Aug. 28, 2017, when police responded to reports of a woman threatened with a firearm in the area.

READ MORE: Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Sagmoen was found guilty for wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun on Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

He was found guilty for the second time in two months (Feb. 11, 2020) when he returned to face an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry.

The victim, whose identity was protected by a publication ban, told the courts how Sagmoen hit her with an ATV so hard on Aug. 10, 2017, her shoes flew off.

Sentenced to five months jail time, Sagmoen was again credited with time served at his June 19, 2020, hearing and walked free with 36 months of probation.

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

The 10-hectare family farm became subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

READ MORE: One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Generaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area.

READ MORE: Driver’s licence of missing Ashley Simpson found in northern BC

READ MORE: WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1,400 pounds of garbage discovered in Lake Country backcountry
Next story
Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Just Posted

A Vernon store was broken into with the thief stealing two large crystals Wednesday night, March 17, 2021. (Expressions of Time - Facebook)
$1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

Expressions of Time owner cautions online shoppers to keep eyes peeled

Protesters stood outside the Vernon Courts Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a Curtis Wayne Sagmoen matter came before the courts once again. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Sagmoen cop assault charge plea delayed once more

High-profile North Okanagan man was slated to enter a plea March 18

A map showing new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health between March 7 and 13. (BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases increasing in the Central Okanagan

Region records more than double late-February numbers between March 7 and 13

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned over 1,400 pounds of garbage from Beaver Lake Road on March 14. (Supplied/Kane Blake)
1,400 pounds of garbage discovered in Lake Country backcountry

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up the mess on March 14

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper a finalist for top college hockey award

Quinnipiac University’s Odeen Tufto has been nominated for this year’s Hobey Baker Award

Downtown Vernon Association marketing director Peter Kaz, left, and executive director Susan Lehman, right, present a $4,000 cheque to Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema fundraising co-chairs Susan Hodgson and Donna Elliott, centre, on March 17, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

$4K donation brings Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema to one-third mark in goal

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Incident north of Merritt may involve an impaired driver

British Columbia still uses Daylight Saving Time during a portion of the year, but some are asking whether the switch should be ended. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Time to rethink the time change

Days following time change are a time of adjustment for many

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Hyde Mountain Golf Course is pursuing a bylaw amendment to accommodate more than 100 strata lots for recreational vehicles, as well as to bring an onsite helicopter tour business into compliance. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Golf course development proposal prompts Sicamous to consider boundary expansion

A study of the issue may be forthcoming, province gets final say

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Most Read