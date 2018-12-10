Sagmoen back in Vernon court this week

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” outside Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Nearly a month after his last appearance in Vernon Law Courts, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is back before the courts on all three Vernon files this week.

Sagmoen will stand before a provincial court judge Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 11 for a preliminary inquiry on one count each of assault and assault causing bodily harm. The inquiry, which begins in courtroom 201 at 9:30 a.m., is set to last for two days.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Meanwhile in Vernon Supreme Court Dec. 10, Sagmoen will appear to fix a date on another matter in which he faces charges of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Bail was denied on those charges Nov. 14. Defence lawyer Lisa Helps put forward the bail application after the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry Oct. 23, in which Judge Jeremy Guild committed him to stand trial.

Sagmoen will also appear Thursday, Dec. 13 for a mischief trial.

None of the charges against him on any of the files have been proven in court.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.