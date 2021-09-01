Safe to swim at Kal Beach in Coldstream

Following a nearly three-week advisory, the water has cleared for those wanting to splash around at Kal Beach.

The District of Coldstream has confirmed with Interior Health that test results for the samples taken Aug. 30 showed bacteria counts within the acceptable Health Canada ranges, and confirms that the beach advisory can be lifted.

An advisory was issued Aug. 12 after unacceptable levels were found, and persisted.

For more information visit www.coldstream.ca or www.interiorhealth.ca.

