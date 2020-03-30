RV goes up in flames in West Kelowna

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. on March 30

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a motorhome engulfed in flames in the Ross Road area of West Kelowna, Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., fire crews located the motorhome, which had reportedly been parked in a small stand of trees on private property for many years, and quickly extinguished the blaze. There were no occupants inside.

The 30-year-old motorhome, which had not been insured since the 1990s was destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire may not be determined due to the severity of the damage, but is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation.

Four engines, a command unit, two safeties, the RCMP and BC Ambulance all responded to the incident.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

