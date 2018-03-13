RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

It was a feather in the cap for Lake Country business Voyager RV.

During their recent Top 50 RV Dealer awards presentation in Las Vegas, RV Business Magazine named the dealership as one of its Elite Blue Ribbon Top 5 RV Dealerships in North America.

“We are so honored to have been named as an Elite Blue Ribbon dealer,” said Voyager RV vice president Jason Friesen. “To be included in the discussion as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America each of the last two years, let alone as one of the Top 5 this year, is an amazing accomplishment by our entire Voyager RV team.”

RV Business asked recreation vehicle manufacturers to nominate dealers across the United States and Canada who exemplify best practices and excellence in their field. Nominees then filled out comprehensive applications describing business aspects including customer service and satisfaction, employee training, financial planning, marketing and community involvement.

An independent panel of industry experts then convened at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind., the unofficial RV Capital of the World, to select the winners.

“It’s really an award given out to RV dealers who look at the overall picture of what a totally customer-focused RV dealership should look like in this day and age,” Friesen said. “We try to do things the right way, empowering our staff to make decisions based on what is best for the customer, not what is best for bottom-line profit. The Voyager RV brand has always been strong, and the fact that we’ve stayed committed to being an RV dealer with one location, has allowed us to make sure that our culture and customer-first environment always stays intact.”

Voyager RV was the only dealership from Canada to make the list of the Blue Ribbon Top 5 in North America.

Voyager RV general manager Ward Fraser said the company is utilizing technology to move forward.

“Our leadership team continues to embrace innovations of website design and formats, custom video email responses and more,” said Ward Fraser, GM and 22-year employee of Voyager. “We’re trying to make sure we are evolving and focusing on being an RV Dealer that any generation would want to work with. By including transparent pricing, complete and accurate specifications and removing all fees, I believe this award has shown that the customer has found a dealership they could believe in and trust again.”

