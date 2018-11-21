Rutland’s Christmas Light Up to bring holiday magic once again

The annual Rutland Light Up takes place Dec. 9

Rutland’s own Christmas Light Up is getting a boost this year.

Leading up to the holiday extravaganza, anyone can enter to win daily prizes during the 24 Days of Giveaways leading up to the official tree light up Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Roxby Square. There will be a grand prize drawn on the same day as the light up that will include $150 in gift cards for local Rutland businesses.

“It’s important (to have a Rutland Christmas event) because we want people to utilize the businesses and services here in Rutland,” said Laurel D’Andrea, executive director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association.

“There are 36,000 people up here and we are lucky to have our own community focused businesses. It’s a fun and free event for the community and there’s no need to travel downtown.”

The annual Rutland Christmas Light Up starts at Willow Park Shopping Centre at 3 p.m. where hot beverages will be served to the sound of carollers. A festive caravan made up of decorated vehicles from community partners and a holiday bus guide the way to Roxby Square for the main event.

The Kelowna Chiefs will then hold a scrimmage and songs will be sung by the Rutland Senior Secondary choir once the switch is flicked welcoming another year of Christmas in Rutland.

Later in the night the street will be brought to life with holiday spirit and on-lookers can decorate cookies, write letters to Santa and visit a Christmas Craft market at Plaza 33 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The family friendly, free evening will end with a special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Santa Claus himself.

Willow Park Church’s Living Nativity, a musical drama for all ages, called Through the Wardrobe will be taking place that same weekend from Dec. 7 until Dec. 9. The Living Nativity will also include a walk through Christmas scenes, hot drinks, cookies and a Bethlehem petting zoo.

The event takes place Dec. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. with the Light Up scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, B.C. murder trial hears
Next story
Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school trustees ponder future of Rutland Middle School

Planning and facilities committee to weigh in on frustrating lack of progress

Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

The musical begins Dec. 5

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

Most Read