Rutland rental development rises from 4 storeys to 8

An apartment building proposed for Rutland Road is growing from four stories to eight.

Kelowna council has approved a site-specific text amendment requested by Arlington Street Investments for its development at 155, 165, and 175-179 Rutland Road at a public hearing on Mar. 1. The applicant is proposing a 98-unit rental apartment building for the site.

“It’s exciting to see development and investment coming to this area,” said councillor Brad Seiben. “It’s been the goal of this council and previous council and for a while, we were wondering when it was going to tip and we’re starting to see that tipping point. There are bright days ahead for this area of Rutland.”

Councillor Loyal Wooldridge also spoke in favour of the amendment.

“Purpose-built rentals are always very welcome in our city and we continue to keep our foot on the accelerator and we can’t let up,” said Wooldridge. “I am looking forward to this coming forward to development.”

There was no public opposition and council voted unanimously in favour of the rezoning.

