Rutland May Days road closures scheduled

The annual Mays Days event is happening in Rutland May 18 to 20

Road closures will be in effect for the annual May Days celebration.

Rutland May Days will run from Friday, May 18, to Sunday, May 20, at Rutland Centennial Park and Rutland Centennial Hall. Event hours are 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a City of Kelowna news release.

On Saturday, May 19, Hartman Road will be closed between Craig Road and the YMCA entrance from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. for parade marshalling. Rutland Road North will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. between Hartman Road and McIntosh Road.

There will be rolling road closures in place starting at 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. as the parade travels down Hartman Road, Rutland Road North and Shephard Road.

Traffic control personnel will be visible along the affected residential streets and a detour route will be marked. Motorists may experience minor disruptions in the area and are asked to plan ahead to avoid delays.

There will also be a parking lot closure in the Rutland Recreation Park parking lot on Hartman Road from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. to accommodate the parade marshalling area.

Shepherd Road Transit Exchange will be closed on Saturday, May 19, starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to accommodate the dispersal of the parade floats. Bus stops along Rutland Road North between Highway 33 and McCurdy Road will be out of service, as will stops on Highway 33 between Dougall Road and Rutland Road. There will also be detours in place for #14 Black Mountain, #10 North Rutland, #8 University, and #11 South Rutland. Watch for alerts and find more information at bctransit.com/kelowna.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of Active Transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes Active Transportation through events, programs, and education.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.