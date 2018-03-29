Credit: Black Press File Photo

Rutland kick starts Clean Up Month

Join the Rutland Uptown Business Association April 7

Downtown Rutland is participating in Community Clean-Up Month.

Next Saturday (April 7) as part of the official kick-off, an ad hoc group of enthusiastic volunteers plan to hit the streets of downtown Rutland for a massive urban spring clean-up blitz, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District.

Waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart with the regional district said Community Clean-Up has been part of our community for more than 20 years, with kickoff events staged annually to highlight how easy it is for anyone to take part.

“Business owners, area realtors, coworkers, friends, family- they’ll all be part of the work crew. Whether it’s sweeping sidewalks, picking up litter, busting graffiti, we plan to do a massive spruce up of the area. Volunteers are really the lifeblood of this event and we celebrate all of them,” said Stewart.

Executive Director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association, Laurel D’ Andrea, said this is the third year they’ve been involved in this communal clean-up, and support from the business and neighboring community is always great.

“We’ll be focusing on the areas around Rutland’s Town Centre (off Hwy 33) as well as the residential streets that are our neighbors. The more people that come out the more we can do. You’re welcome to join up. It’s a nice way to help build community pride and teamwork,” she said.

To take part in next Saturday’s clean-up in Rutland, contact the Uptown Rutland Business Association at 250-451-9861. Or, to arrange your own Community Clean Up event, get free litter bags and gloves, and arrange to have the garbage you collect picked up when you’re done; contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Rock slide cleared from Hwy 5 northbound near Merritt

Just Posted

Rescue mission in Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Rutland kick starts Clean Up Month

Join the Rutland Uptown Business Association April 7

Drivers failing to obey signs

Up to 25 vehicles counted in one hour driving through transit exchange

Lake Country preparing for floods

District staff are performing assessments and mitigation efforts to prevent flooding

‘Slow-motion’ mudslide a concern for Kelowna

The slide, ongoing for two years, appears caused by an unidentified groundwater source says the city

Five day lineup of events at Osoyoos Oyster Festival

The Osoyoos Oyster Festival takes place April 18-22

Update: Rock slide cleared from Hwy 5 northbound near Merritt

There is no estimated time of opening, DriveBC says

Willowbrook resident says province ignored proactive measures

Jim Stanley says locals called for widened culverts for 10 months to improve water flow to no avail

Americans push Rockets to edge in WHL playoffs

Tri-City downs Kelowna 5-3 Wednesday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series

STARS could work in B.C. in time

Experts say it would take a significant political push and a hybrid approach to launch STARS in B.C.

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Most Read