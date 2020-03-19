Rutland Centennial Park upgrades in final phase of completion

The City of Kelowna said the project will cost close to $2.6 million

While the upgrades at Centennial Park are now in the final phrase, Rutland residents will need to wait until the end of the year for full access to the recreational facility.

The City of Kelowna said the soccer field, gardens plaza and playground will open this summer, however certain areas will remain closed to make upgrades and add new amenities to the area, including a basketball court with lights, walking trails and a performance stage.

“We’d like to get it done this fall,” said senior project manager Andrew Gibbs.

“But realistically it will be spring next year to finish the landscaping, putting in grass, tree planting and adding washrooms. We are building a new park out of it.”

City of Kelowna's $1.2M park upgrade in Rutland complete

The total budget for Centennial Park’s improvements will cost about $2.6 million with other improvements to include new fencing, bathrooms and possible sidewalk upgrades along McIntosh Road.

The project began in 2016 and includes four phases with the soccer field, playground and gardens being completed in the first three phases and the fourth phase set for completion in 2021.

Gibbs said the improvements will be something the city and the neighbourhood of Rutland will be proud of.

“It’s something that’s usually wanted when we provide parks for people, it’s a win-win.”

More details on the park can be found at kelowna.ca.

