Kelowna - A two-vehicle accident has caused traffic to slow along Highway 33

Updated: 10:55 a.m.

One person is being taken away by ambulance.

Original:

A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 33 and Hollywood Road has caused traffic to back up southbound along the highway.

One driver has minor injuries.

Emergency crews are on scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.