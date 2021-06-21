Rust Valley Restorers’ work will lead drive for attainable housing in Salmon Arm

A 1969 Barracuda convertible like this one is being refurbished by Rust Valley Restorers and raffled off to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, which includes the Salmon Arm/Shuswap area. (Image contributed)

Rust Valley Restorers and Habitat for Humanity Kamloops are building a foundation for more attainable housing for residents in the Shuswap and beyond.

Habitat is holding its third Classic Car fundraiser, with this year’s prize a shiny blue 1969 Barracuda convertible being restored by Tappen’s–and the History Channel’s–Rust Valley Restorers.

Bill Miller, executive director for Habitat Kamloops, said Mike Hall, the show’s host and owner of the restoration business, keeps the price as low as he can for Habitat on the vehicle restoration.

“This is our annual fundraiser. We don’t typically do a lot of bake sales or smaller stuff,” Miller said. “This enhances our ability to build houses.”

Miller explained there are four regional districts in what’s called Habitat for Humanity Kamloops’ service area.

“Right now most of our housing projects are in Salmon Arm,” he said.

Habitat expects to start construction of 21 units on 10th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm this summer. Miller said financing and final construction details are still being finalized on the project, but the development permit was filed with the city about eight weeks ago.

Habitat is also building four units in Blind Bay this summer, he said, and two, possibly three, houses for Neskonlith families near Chase.

The new Habitat ReStore in Salmon Arm is also doing well, Miller said.

“We’re tickled to death to be here. We’ve had a good response, a lot of volunteer interest,” he said, adding that owner Bill Laird did an exceptional job on the building.

Regarding the funds that help make it all happen, Miller said the Classic Car raffle started June 11 and will run for six months, aiming to sell 50,000 tickets.

It will culminate in a ’50s or ’60s dance at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in mid-December when the winning ticket will be drawn.

Tickets can be purchased online now at Raffle Kamloops or at the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops site. Tickets are also available at the Salmon Arm ReStore at 1400 Trans-Canada Hwy. and at the Kamloops ReStore, as well as a variety of other vendors.

Last year’s classic car was a 1968 Beaumont convertible and, before that, a 67 Camaro.

