The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna vandalized

The store is temporarily closed

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna is temporarily closed following vandalism.

The store owners found the vandalism when they arrived to work on Monday, Feb. 27. It was a Ukrainian flag spray painted over top of the Russian part of the sign.

A post was made on Tuesday in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

The store originally opened back in 2015.

Capital News has reached out to the owners of the store.

READ MORE: Gold and Cristall shine bright for Kelowna Rockets in big win over Spokane

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan volleyball programs rack up the accolades

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodKelownaOkanaganRussiaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC Okanagan students join in nationwide protest against RBC
Next story
‘I will arrest you’: Kelowna protestor charged with assault told not to enter Interior Health

Just Posted

David Lindsay (right) and two of his supporters outside the Kelowna Courthouse on March. 1. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘I will arrest you’: Kelowna protestor charged with assault told not to enter Interior Health

(rew.ca photo)
Regional district switch for North Westside residents still up in the air

The Russian and Ukrainian Deli is Kelowna has been vandalized. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Russian and Ukrainian Deli in Kelowna vandalized

Nearly all (94%) residents stated they prefer to get around Kelowna by driving their own vehicle, at least some of the time. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna drivers spending more time in traffic: Survey