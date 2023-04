A crash at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road slowed Kelowna rush hour traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

A two-car collision around 4p.m. caused emergency services to attend the scene. The turning lane from Leckie northbound onto Enterprise was temporarily closed, though traffic was slowly being let through.

No extrication was needed. It is unknown if there were any injuries, though those involved were looked over by paramedics.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna