Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. owner Blair Wilson and general manager Marisa Vardabasso. (File)

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

A rural Kelowna distillery that makes vodka from apples is eyeing an expansion into the liquor service business.

Plans submitted by Forbidden Spirits on Wallace Hill Road in South Kelowna, show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio, as well as an extension of the existing business hours.

Currently, Forbidden Spirits’ small tasting room is open only by appointment Monday through Wednesday and between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. the rest of the week.

“These limited hours do not see a high volume of patrons in the area,” wrote city planners in the report headed to city council for a public hearing tonight.

If the application is approved as-is, the new lounge would be open between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. all week.

The business initially proposed to be open between 11 a.m. and midnight, but city staff limited closure to 10 p.m. in consideration of surrounding community impacts.

City staff recommended support for the project.

If the proposal is endorsed by council, the project will still need approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna moves 100-home Upper Mission development to public hearing

READ MORE: Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in ‘serious condition’ after falling from roof in Okanagan
Next story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Slippery conditions send vehicle into tree on Cooper Road near Orchard Park

Fire crews said the vehicle slid due to icy conditions on the road

City of Kelowna moves 100-home Upper Mission development to public hearing

The next phase of the Ponds development recieved preliminary approval from city council

Snow blankets Kelowna

Between 2 and 4 cm of white stuff to fall across the Okanagan on Tuesday

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Man in ‘serious condition’ after falling from roof in Okanagan

The incident occurred at 10:11 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Most Read