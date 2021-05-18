Rumours persist long-term rentals slated for Lake Country Airport Inn site

Sale of controversial highway-side accommodation not final, no development permit application applied for - yet

Lake Country’s Airport Inn may become the future site of long-term rental housing. (File photo)

Rumours of long-term rental housing being developed on the site of what will be the former Airport Inn in Lake Country are, for the time being, just that: Rumours.

The Airport Inn’s 5.5-acre parcel overlooking Highway 97 sold for nearly half of the $6.9-million asking price to a professional group, according to listing agent Jeane McBride, with Royal LePage Kelowna.

While the land was only assessed at $2.2 million, the owner originally listed for $8.1 million. He dropped the price to $6.9 million in the fall of 2020.

There have been comments made on social media and other media outlets have reported that the buyer wants to build long-term rentals on the site.

But District of Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller said Monday, May 17, that no development permit application has been requested for the property.

“There’s nothing the district has to say as it’s a private land sale,” said Miller. “Until a new buyer takes out a development permit application, we have no comment.”

McBride told Black Press Media last week she’s not sure what will be built in the derelict hotel’s place, but she’s certain it will be nice.

The serviced lot is zoned for another hotel or resort, multiple dwelling housing, recreation tourist accommodation and retail, so the options are wide open for the new development.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the month.

