The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where what’s believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children were recently found, is seen in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where what’s believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children were recently found, is seen in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Royal British Columbia Museum working with Indigenous groups on school records

The museum has 250 boxes of materials, a third of which relate to residential schools run by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate

The acting head of the Royal British Columbia Museum’s archives says the institution will work closely with Indigenous groups as it processes and documents records from a religious order that ran residential schools across the province.

Genevieve Weber says the museum has about 250 boxes of materials, a third of which relate to residential schools run by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

She says the records range from financial statements and letters to diaries of daily life, known as a Codex Historicus.

She says the museum started to receive and process the records in 2019, and has been reaching out to Indigenous communities mentioned in them to discuss how they would like to proceed in terms of disclosure.

Weber says the focus is to determine with Indigenous communities, such as the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc in Kamloops, what personal details in the records they are comfortable releasing so as not to cause further harm.

She says the records should be available to researchers by 2022.

“In the past, when we’ve done engagement, it’s normally after the records have been available to the general public for some time. But we felt it was really important, due to the sensitive nature of these records, to reach out to Indigenous communities first,” Weber said.

The First Nation announced last week that it had found what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Since then, there have been calls for better access to records from schools across the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also urged the Catholic Church to release more documents on Friday.

The Oblates ran 10 residential schools across British Columbia.

Father Ken Thorson, the provincial superior of the Oblates, said the organization had looked at making the records available in 2015 but the effort stalled.

Weber said having access to the records has already resulted in some developments in identifying residential school students. She travelled to Kamloops, where she was able to share digitized photo albums and listen to residential school survivors.

“We were able to identify a number of people in the album who had not been identified,” she said. “Instead of having a photo album with no names identified, we now have an album with about 80 people identified in it.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Pope, Canadian Cardinals meet amid calls for church to act on residential schools
Next story
3 men charged with sexual assault of woman on UBC campus

Just Posted

Women make good leaders as they have natural and learned abilities that benefit workplaces. Women more naturally lean toward a cooperative, collaborative work environment rather than toward a top-down leadership model. (Pexels/Contributed)
Vernon women’s group says normalize gender parity

Need for more diverse, better model of leadership necessary for success in businesses: CFUW

Michelle Leckie, owner of Okanagan Event Planners on 33rd Street in Vernon, has long been accustomed to a fast-paced work environment, which has come in handy as she designs weddings and events during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Women In Business: Vernon wedding planner finds the magic in small gatherings

Michelle Leckie, owner of Okanagan Event Planners, has faced industry-wide disruptions head-on

Anna Clarke, onsite service representative with Grainger Canada, services Armstrong to Penticton in various commercial industries. When she’s not keeping local companies stocked, she’s stocking her freezer with fish. (Contributed)
Grainger girls keep companies in sweet supply

Supporting mostly male-dominated industries, Anna and Sherry keep the workforce rolling

Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School offers dual French Immersion and English track curriculums. (File photo)
Central Okanagan French Immersion faces school space squeeze challenge

Single/dual track French Immersion option sparks debate

Nancy Hichok, 65, has been cycling for 45 years. She's currently training for the Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser in August 2021, when she'll attempt to cover 160 kilometres in under seven hours. (Submitted photo)
Drivers need to share the roads, says Vernon cyclist shaken by near miss

Nancy Hichok, 65, is currently training for a 160 km ride in support of cancer funds this summer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
3 men charged with sexual assault of woman on UBC campus

Tremont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Pope Francis caresses a child as he leaves after his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini
Pope, Canadian Cardinals meet amid calls for church to act on residential schools

Pressure is mounting for the Catholic Church to take action, accept responsibility for the residential school system

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where what’s believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children were recently found, is seen in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Royal British Columbia Museum working with Indigenous groups on school records

The museum has 250 boxes of materials, a third of which relate to residential schools run by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries a copy of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report as he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave the ceremonies marking the report’s release, in Gatineau, Monday, June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau’s acknowledgment of Indigenous genocide could have legal impacts: experts

Law expert Bruno Gelinas-Faucher says Canada could be held responsible for genocide under international law

A woman has been missing since driving her vehicle into the Similkameen River near Keremeos Friday (June 4) morning. (Ryan Van Veen/Flickr)
Police searching for woman after vehicle drives into river near Keremeos

An associate of Amy Sabean, 43, witnessed her being swept away in the Similkameen River

Karen Page knits at the Sardis Library while holding her daughter Rosalie during Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 17, 2015 in Chilliwack. Saturday, June 12, 2021 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day and VCR Day all coming up this week

Most Read