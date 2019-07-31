Roundabout work may slow Kelowna traffic

Irrigation and landscaping work at Lakeshore traffic circle to be completed by mid-August

Kelowna motorists can expect traffic interruptions at the Lakeshore Road roundabout as construction is underway at Collett Road.

Landscape and irrigation work may interrupt traffic, but the work is expected to be complete by mid-August, according to the City of Kelowna.

“For the safety of the public and work crews, drivers are asked to please follow signs and directions of traffic control personnel,” the statement from the city said.

