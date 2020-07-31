Round two of mosquito control program in Central Okanagan begins August

The Regional District Mosquito Control Program to treat around 11,000 roadside catch basins

FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Round two of catch basin mosquito control will commence next week, as members of the Regional District Mosquito Control Program prepare to treat approximately 11,000 roadside catch basins in neighbourhoods throughout the Central Okanagan.

“Weather permitting from Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7, Regional District Mosquito Control program crew wearing high visibility vests will be driving scooters or vehicles with Mosquito Control signage, dropping water-soluble pouches containing an environmentally approved mosquito larvicide into the catch basins,” stated the regional district.

Catch basin treatments began in early July, which is done to reduce the potential risk of the West Nile Virus.

The program attends to areas in Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Central Okanagan East Electoral Area and a small area of West Kelowna Estates in the City of West Kelowna.

