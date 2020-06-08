Rotary Club launches annual prize raffle

The raffle’s proceeds go towards funding various projects throughout the Okanagan

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise is gearing up for a summer of fundraising.

The club is launching its annual prize raffle, which gives community members a chance to participate and win prizes at the same time.

Raffle tickets are now available for only five dollars each. This year’s first prize is a year’s worth of groceries at Save-On-Foods, valued at $5,200. Other prizes include a Green Mountain grill smoker and accessories, $1,000 in cash, and a $500 gift voucher to Torino Ritz Men’s Wear.

This year’s raffle proceeds will support The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society’s Okanagan Youth Recover House, as well as other local charities.

There are less than 50 publicly funded youth treatment beds in B.C. The Bridge will provide the only facility-based treatment option for Okanagan youth struggling with addiction.

“As many of our community fundraising opportunities have diminished due to COVID-19, it is imperative that this raffle is successful,” club treasurer Bob Fortier said.

The club’s biggest fundraising event, RibFest, was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tickets for the raffle are available online through the club’s website or through rotary members selling them at Kelowna and West Kelowna Save-On-Foods branches, as well as the Kelowna Farmer’s Market throughout the summer.

The draw for the raffle will be on Sept. 30.

