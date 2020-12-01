Roof raised over Lavington ice rink

Funding contributed by RDNO and District of Coldstream helped association get project done

Back row, L-R: Werner Ott, Bronwyn Watson, Gord McPherson. Front row, L-R: Rick Fairbairn, Judith Thoreson, Kathleen Ott, Julie Kentel, Trevor Seibel. The Lavington Community Association was presented with $60,000 from the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area D to fund the Raise the Roof campaign at Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad on Nov. 6, 2020, — ahead of the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions banning events. (RDNO)

The final support beam went up over the weekend over top Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad in Lavington and installation of roof panels began Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The summer sports court and the outdoor ice rink in winter is a beloved community asset and the addition of a roof will extend the length of both seasons while preventing weather to affect play, improving recreation opportunities year-round.

Lavington Community Association’s (LCA) Raise the Roof campaign saw support from Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan Area D to the tune of $60,000.

“The Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad is a well-used recreation facility in our community. People are in need of quality outdoor time throughout this pandemic and we are happy to have contributed to this project,” Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said of the $50,000 contribution which came from the district’s community works fund.

Residents in the area will need to wait before flocking to the newly improved facility, as the LCA is waiting until a Dec. 7 COVID-19 update from the provincial health officer before finalizing plans for the rink’s use this winter.

“We’re just very grateful for all the support we have gotten,” said Kathleen Ott, secretary and director of the LCA. All told, more than $367,000 was raised for the project, on top of $50,000 in In-Kind donations.

Lumby residents take to the ice rink a lot as well, noted Electoral Area D Director Rick Fairbairn.

“So I was happy to contribute,” he said of the $10,000 donation.

“Donating to this project was made possible through the federal gas tax, which allows us smaller communities to contribute to projects like these,” he said. “We are very grateful to have access to this money since before we received this funding, it was tough for small communities to invest in their infrastructure and amenities.”

The ice rink at the Lavington park is around 26 years old and is maintained by volunteers and their donated man (and woman) hours.

The LCA, established in 1946, and its team of volunteers regularly run bottle drives, garage sales and more to support and fund community projects. Through those efforts, the group managed to raise $67,000 towards the project.

“The support from the two local governments is much appreciated,” LCA president Gord McPherson said. “The community has been very generous, so this contribution helps take the burden off the residents.

“The project has been a long time coming and it’s fantastic to see the realization of this dream,” McPherson said.

