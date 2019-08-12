Rollover on Leckie Road entraps one person in vehicle

Traffic slow eastbound on Highway 97 and is completely stopped on Leckie Road going north

A two-vehicle collision has resulted in a rollover and one person entrapped in a white SUV near the intersection of Highway 97 and Leckie Road.

The woman was removed from the wreckage and is being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses said the white SUV was hit by a black SUV which caused it to tip over.

Traffic going east on Leckie Road and northbound on Highway 97 are at an almost complete standstill.

Fire and EMS are on the scene.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.