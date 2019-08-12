(David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Rollover on Leckie Road entraps one person in vehicle

Traffic slow eastbound on Highway 97 and is completely stopped on Leckie Road going north

A two-vehicle collision has resulted in a rollover and one person entrapped in a white SUV near the intersection of Highway 97 and Leckie Road.

The woman was removed from the wreckage and is being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses said the white SUV was hit by a black SUV which caused it to tip over.

Traffic going east on Leckie Road and northbound on Highway 97 are at an almost complete standstill.

Fire and EMS are on the scene.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer
Next story
Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Boucherie Road rollover

Officials said injuries were minor

Three vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue

One car is being towed, no injuries reported

‘No snowflakes here!’: Rain doesn’t Rock the Lake

Umbrellas to the rescue!

Vehicle flips over in Lake Country heading down slope

No serious injuries have been reported

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

COLUMN: Story Time: the heart and soul of the library

The library has your children covered from birth until Kindergarten

EDITORIAL: Preventing wildfires

So far this year, 598 fires have destroyed 18,608 hectares provincewide.

Most Read