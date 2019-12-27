Rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna

Northbound lanes may be impacted as emergency crews are on scene

Motorists are advised of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna.

Emergency crews are currently on scene at the accident, which is reported approximately one to two kilometres north of Bailey Road in the northbound lane.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, but two have been transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Meanwhile motorists are asked to slow and down and move over while crews are on scene.

A reporter is on scene and more details will be provided as they become available.

