British Columbia food hampers will provide more than 1.3 million local meals to support increased demand at food banks. Rogers employees in B.C. volunteer to help organize, fill and distribute hampers. (Contributed)

Rogers initiative ‘Step Up to the Plate’ to help Central Okanagan Food Banks

The initiative will deliver food hampers that will provide more than 1,343,000 meals for local food banks

The Central Okanagan Food Bank with Food Banks Canada is stepping up to help address food insecurity facing many Canadian families as part of Rogers Communications’ Step Up to the Plate initiative.

The initiative will deliver food hampers that will provide more than 1,343,000 meals for local food banks. These hampers will help fill the plates of more than 63,000 British Columbians across the province.

The Step Up to the Plate initiative started in June at Rogers Centre in Toronto, with Rogers employee volunteers and their families filling food hampers with non-perishable food items that provide an individual with a week’s worth of meals.

Now, trucks loaded with hampers and pallets of food are on the move, destined for communities across Canada.

On arrival in B.C., local Rogers employee volunteers, including the mobile retail Pro On-the-Go team, are working with the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in Burnaby and the Central Okanagan Food Bank in Kelowna to organize and continue stuffing thousands of food hampers for distribution to local food banks.

Food Bank

