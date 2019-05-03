Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Oyama

A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.
According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.
Traffic is not affected by the slide
