Rockslide closes Highway 6 near Cherryville

DriveBC reports an assessment is underway

UPDATE: 8:00 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting the road is closed while an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

ORIGINAL: 7:00 a.m.

The eastbound lane of Highway 6 west of Cherryville is covered in rocks, DriveBC reported around 6 a.m. Friday, July 2.

The highway between Shafer and Byers roads, for 6.2 kilometres, is affected and the lane is closed as a result.

A portion of the westbound lane is also affected.

An assessment is in progress, says the provincial agency.

“Please slow down in the area and obey traffic control,” AIMRoads said in a tweet.

