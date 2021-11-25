Rocks blocking lane of Highway 1 east of Chase

According to DriveBC, a rockslide occurred 10 kilometres east of Chase around 2:45 p.m.

Rocks were blocking part of Highway 1 east of Chase around 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021. (Sarah Sigurdson photo)

Rocks are blocking both lanes of Highway 1 east of Chase.

According to DriveBC, a rockslide occurred 10 kilometres east of Chase around 2:45 p.m. and the incident is being looked into.

A transportation incident report shared through the Alertable app said rocks had fallen on the highway between Little River and Lindburg roads. The incident occurred just after another involving rocks on the same stretch of highway between Lindburg and Des Fosses roads.

Motorists are being told to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

