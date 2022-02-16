Rockets Gabriel Szturc and Cougars Blake Eastman collide in a game last December (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)

Rockets look to complete homestand sweep against the Cougars

Kelowna is 13-2-1-0 since the holiday break

The Kelowna Rockets are back in action tonight and are looking to continue their hot play of late as they welcome the Prince George Cougars to town.

Since the holiday break, the Rockets are 13-2-1-0 and are looking to sweep this current three-game homestand. They took care of the league-leading Everett Silvertips last Friday night by the score of 4-3 in the shootout and the Tri-City Americans 5-4 on Saturday night.

Tri-City is coming off back-to-back losses against the Vancouver Giants over the weekend.

In their only meeting of the season so far, Prince George beat the Rockets 3-2.

Tonight will be a tough task for the Rockets as they will still be without Jake Poole (appendicitis) and Colton Dach as he’s serving a two-game suspension for a hit-to-the-head penalty that occurred Saturday night against Tri-City.

Going into the weekend Kelowna sits second in the B.C. division (26-11-1-3). Prince George is third (18-25-2-1) in the division and have been trending opposite of the Rockets as they are 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Puck drop for tonight is 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Centre. Note: tonight’s game will still be held at 50 per cent capacity as the Province health orders end tonight at 11:59 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

