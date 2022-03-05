Rockets complete comeback against Victoria, win 5-4 in overtime

The Kelowna Rockets came from behind again last night (Friday, March 4) to win 5-4 in overtime over the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

After missing the last three games due to illness, Pavel Novak opened the scoring for the Rockets at the 6:41 mark of the first period. It was his team-leading 23rd of the season.

Gannon Laroque tied the game for the Royals on a five-on-three powerplay halfway through the frame. Victoria would take the lead after the end of the first as Tanner Scott scored his 12th of the season.

Victoria would extend its lead to two at the 9:32 mark of the first period when their leading scorer Bailey Peach scored on the powerplay. It was his 29th goal of the season.

A few minutes later, Mark Liwicki made it a one-goal game again with help from Jake Poole and Colton Dach. Poole also made his return to the lineup last night after being out since Jan. 29.

At the 7:23 mark of the third period, the Royals would regain their two-goal lead as Wyatt Wilson found the back of the net.

As the game continued to go back and forth, Max Graham threw the puck at the net and found the back of it through a screen, making it 4-3. At the 13:46 mark, Tyson Feist’s point shot made its way through a screen as well, tying the game at four and forcing overtime.

Just 1:29 into overtime, Gabriel Szturc was the hero for the Rockets as he scored for the 12th time this season.

Szturc, Liwicki and Dach each had multi-point nights.

Tayln Boyko made 24 saves to secure the win, his 22nd of the season. Kelowna threw 50 shots at Victoria goaltender Campbell Arnold.

The Rockets are back in action Saturday (March 5) as they welcome the Vancouver Giants in the start of a home-and-home series. Puck drop at Prospera Place is set for 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV.

To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

