The Monashee Music Festival will be held at the Sicamous Dog Park on July 22 and 23, 2022. (Contributed)

Rockers 54-40 to headline in new Shuswap music festival coming next summer

Monashee Music Festival will feature a day of rock and a day of country tunes

The Sicamous Dog Park will temporarily become the Sicamous Rock Park next summer.

A new music festival, the Monashee Music Festival, has been announced and will be held there on July 22 and 23, 2022.

The first day of the festival will be dedicated to alternative and rock bands, wrote event producer Andy Bowie in a Dec. 1, 2021 release. The second day will be dedicated to country music.

“Music heals, it’s time to bring people back together in a safe manner to support B.C. artists and one another,” Bowie wrote.

While the country artists have not yet been announced, the alt and rock artists have.

B.C. alt-rock band 54-40 will be headlining on the 22nd, and Daniel Wesley, The Midnight Echo, Spendo, Wiseman and Dr. Friday will also be playing.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 and the event is being held in support of the charity Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charity that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis. It provides support to individuals and families facing poverty-related struggles, Bowie wrote.

